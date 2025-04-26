Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. CyberArk Software accounts for 8.0% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR opened at $349.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -179.12 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Barclays cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.18.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

