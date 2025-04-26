Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 14,504 ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,556,000. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KOLD stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

