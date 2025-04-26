Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

