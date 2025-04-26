Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,150 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 215.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 861,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 352.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.77. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,725.57. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

