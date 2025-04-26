Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $17 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $279.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $243.14 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.12.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.