Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in MSCI by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 226,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $535.66 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.69 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $555.04 and its 200-day moving average is $583.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.