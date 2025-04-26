Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,431,783 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.04% of Varonis Systems worth $51,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,053,000 after buying an additional 231,998 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,319.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 260,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 242,015 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

