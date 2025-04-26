Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 331,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

