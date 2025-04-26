PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

