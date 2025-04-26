T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 806,789 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $88,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,780,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,145 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 13,222.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 849,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 842,904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 6,233.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after buying an additional 695,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $70.92.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,795.36. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

