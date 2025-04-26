Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,740 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $788.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.29.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.