SCS Capital Management LLC Has $18.94 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 481.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,834 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.99 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

