SCS Capital Management LLC Has $239.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.9% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $239,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 828.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 123,830 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,476.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 46,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $164.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.