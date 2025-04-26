SCS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SCS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 115,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

