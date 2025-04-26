Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) is Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Lineage accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Lineage worth $70,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage by 7,466.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lineage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lineage in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Lineage in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lineage from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $55.85 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 24,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,178.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lineage Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

