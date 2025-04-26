Three Seasons Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,520 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:AJUL opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Company Profile

The Innovator 2 Yr to July 2026 (AJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

