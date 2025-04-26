Analysts Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $513.27

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $502.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $367.72 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.89 and its 200 day moving average is $445.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

