Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $201.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $2,324,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at $56,045,786.68. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,186,956.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,342 shares of company stock worth $59,978,513. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $158.26 on Friday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.59.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

