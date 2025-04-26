The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.0% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.34.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

