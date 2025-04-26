Two Sigma Securities LLC Cuts Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,499,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000.

NYSEARCA ERX opened at $48.86 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $200.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

