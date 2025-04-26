Utility Stocks To Consider – April 23rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, and CRH are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are the shares of companies that provide essential services like electricity, water, and natural gas. These stocks are typically regarded as stable investments due to their predictable revenue streams and regulated pricing structures, which often lead to consistent dividend payments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $19.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.14. The company had a trading volume of 112,884,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,182,163. The stock has a market cap of $827.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $141.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $396.35 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.04.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 114,720,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,199,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $11.87 on Wednesday, hitting $278.78. 2,118,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,850. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.13 and its 200 day moving average is $324.29. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. 3,164,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95.

