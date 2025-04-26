Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 26,500 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $1,140,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,542,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,446,015. This trade represents a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 190,700 shares of company stock worth $7,295,089. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

