Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $114,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,820.46. This represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,540 shares of company stock worth $1,050,944. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

