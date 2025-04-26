Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 23rd

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Vertiv, ServiceNow, GE Vernova, Venus Acquisition, Salesforce, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies involved in the production of finished goods from raw materials. They often serve as indicators of economic health, as changes in industrial output typically reflect broader trends in consumer demand and global manufacturing activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.51. 11,304,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,722,072. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $128.86 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $816.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded up $8.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,180,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $47.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $814.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $843.99 and a 200-day moving average of $968.16. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $16.57 on Wednesday, reaching $342.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.66 and its 200 day moving average is $330.98. The company has a market cap of $93.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.63. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of VENA traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 77,481,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Venus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $7.81 on Wednesday, reaching $251.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,662. The company has a market cap of $241.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.98.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $107.31. 7,138,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,922,649. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

