Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,715,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $30,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.50 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $397.50 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

