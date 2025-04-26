HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,436 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in HP were worth $24,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

