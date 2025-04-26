Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 360,894 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,189,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,894 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in AES were worth $28,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AES by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 18,047.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 0.7 %

AES opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Get Our Latest Report on AES

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.