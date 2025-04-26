Syon Capital LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,478 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 624,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 202,958 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

MFG opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

