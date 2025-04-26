Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $26.09 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $132.27 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.