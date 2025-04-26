Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.03.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

