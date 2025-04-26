Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Barclays by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 48,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

