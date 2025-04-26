Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 2.11% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $32,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Several research firms have commented on VRDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

