ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Position Boosted by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) by 164.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,602,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,976,813 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 11.76% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRQR opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
