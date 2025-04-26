ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Position Boosted by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) by 164.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,602,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,976,813 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 11.76% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRQR opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

