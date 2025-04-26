Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 330,000 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $26,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NAMS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper bought 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $84,185.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,321,362.68. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,550. The trade was a 90.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.01. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

