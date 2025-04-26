Syon Capital LLC Invests $257,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Premier by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Premier by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 212,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Premier by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Premier

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,359.41. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PINC

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.