Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 138,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,404,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,620,000 after acquiring an additional 453,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 172,457 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.