Syon Capital LLC Has $281,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.75%.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.