Syon Capital LLC Sells 601 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Syon Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in General Motors by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.