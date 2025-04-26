Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $48.24 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

