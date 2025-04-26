Syon Capital LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Syon Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Verve Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.86. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. Analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

