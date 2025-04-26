Syon Capital LLC Buys 26,481 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 155.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 147,803 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 86,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 257,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Net Lease by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

