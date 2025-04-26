30,255 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.