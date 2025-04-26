Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,890,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,201,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 595,741 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Incyte by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,313,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 556,218 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,467,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,500,000 after acquiring an additional 544,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Incyte by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 671,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 219.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

