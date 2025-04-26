Syon Capital LLC Invests $311,000 in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $294.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.84 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

