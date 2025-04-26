abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

SGOL stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

