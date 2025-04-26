Eight 31 Financial LLC Raises Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Eight 31 Financial LLC increased its position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Permian Resources comprises 0.8% of Eight 31 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eight 31 Financial LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,680,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,487,000 after purchasing an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,856,000 after buying an additional 12,306,854 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $431,676,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,442,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,209,000 after acquiring an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Permian Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,631,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $58,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,233.33. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,525.36. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

