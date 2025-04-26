Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,963 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 355,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 98,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 19.4 %

CALF stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.