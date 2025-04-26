Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $206.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $234.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

