Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hubbell by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.0 %

HUBB opened at $360.11 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.66 and a 200-day moving average of $406.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.