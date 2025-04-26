Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.